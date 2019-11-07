WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over future Hall of Famer Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs) to win the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament on Thursday night at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Great fight. Donaire held his own in the first four rounds, cutting Inoue over the right eye FROM A PUNCH in round two. Inoue took over from rounds five to seven. Donaire had a good round eight and opened up Inoue’s cut more. Donaire rocked Inoue in round nine and had him holding on. Inoue responded with a strong round ten. Inoue dropped Donaire in round eleven with a body shot, but Donaire stunned Inoue to slow down a savage follow-up. Scores were 116-111, 117-109, 114-113.