WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya “Monster” Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over future Hall of Famer Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs) to win the World Boxing Super Series bantamweight tournament on Thursday night at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Great fight. Donaire held his own in the first four rounds, cutting Inoue over the right eye FROM A PUNCH in round two. Inoue took over from rounds five to seven. Donaire had a good round eight and opened up Inoue’s cut more. Donaire rocked Inoue in round nine and had him holding on. Inoue responded with a strong round ten. Inoue dropped Donaire in round eleven with a body shot, but Donaire stunned Inoue to slow down a savage follow-up. Scores were 116-111, 117-109, 114-113.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Bloody hell !!!! What a fight !!
wow didnt see this, but does does this mean the P4P talk has to slow down a bit?
Never had been so satisfying for me to be wrong in a prediction and the evaluation of the contestants than this time. A sure hall of fame entrant named Nonito Donaire stood there as a man, as a true legend and delivered the best performance of his decorated boxing career.
A FOY performance for a boxer that at the end of his glorious boxing career, had, as an ATG one more great fight to offer.
Great night for you Nonito, with all my respects