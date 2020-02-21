WBC Statement: An “A” Sample the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (“VADA”) collected from Ms. Alejandra Jimenez on January 10, 2020, the day before her bout against Franchon Crews Dezurn for the World Boxing Council (“WBC”) Word Female Super Middleweight Championship, yielded an adverse analytical finding. The WBC honored Ms. Jimenez request to witness the opening of the “B” Sample container, which took place on February 19, 2020.

Ms. Jimenez has been informed that the test of the sample in the “B” sample container confirmed the adverse analytical finding of the “A” sample.

Accordingly, in light of the adverse analytical finding of the samples in the “A” and “B” sample containers and pending the outcome of the WBC’s investigation and adjudicatory process, the WBC is hereby maintaining its provisional suspension of the WBC’s recognition of Alejandra Jimenez as WBC Female Super Middleweight Champion.

The WBC has notified Ms. Jimenez that, as part of the WBC CBP Results Management Procedure, it is affording her and her team the opportunity to present any available information and materials, and any exculpatory evidence they might deem appropriate.