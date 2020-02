Telemundo Weights from Miami Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez 108 vs. Saul “Baby” Juarez 107.8

(WBO/NABO jr flyweight title)



Robeisy Ramirez 125 vs. Rafael Morales 125.8

Nicholas Irizarry 141.6 vs. Marcello Willams 139.6

Julio Buitrago 122.8 vs. Dominique Francis 122.4

Antonio Vargas 120 vs. Juan Centeno 121.6

Elvis Rodriguez 140.2 vs. Kaylyn Alfred 139.2

Sergio Aguilar 131.2 vs. Ofacio Falcon Jr 131.8

Wayne Reid 160.6 vs. Harry Cruz 157 Venue: Miccosukee Resort & Gaming in Miami, Florida

Promoter: All Star Boxing

