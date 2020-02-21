Boxeo Telemundo kicks off its first event of 2020 tonight. The series returns to the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming in Miami, Florida presented by Felix “Tuto” Zabala, All Star Boxing, Inc. The season opener will feature another chapter in the famed classic “Puerto Rico vs Mexico” boxing rivalry.

In a battle of former world title challengers, WBO #8, WBA #13 Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (22-3-1 13 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico takes on WBO #15 Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-10-2, 13 KOs) of Mexico City. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds in the light flyweight division with the WBO/NABO title at stake.

Gonzalez is returning to the ring for the first time since his stellar outing vs WBO world flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka in Japan last August. He was ahead on two of the three official scorecards before being stopped in Round seven. The performance has Gonzalez even hungrier for another opportunity. A win over Juarez would put him back on track.

What do you feel you learned most from your first world title fight?

It was an enormous experience. I learned that as a fighter that you have to make a lot of sacrifices to have advantages over your opponent and for this reason I decided to return to the 108-pound weight class.

Did you feel prior to the stoppage that you were ahead on the scorecards in your last fight?

Yes I felt I was winning but this is boxing. One punch can change everything in a fight. Its happen to some of the best fighters in boxing and now it happened to me.

What are your thoughts on your near future possiblities now that you are dropping down to 108?

I am very excited to return to the ring tonight and at my new weight. I really believe I will get another opportunity to challenge for a world title and win it this time.

Have you had a chance to watch much video of your opponent?

He is a true warrior like many Mexican fighters. I have prepared in camp with my father Luis Gonzalez and ex-world champion Ivan Calderon so that I can give my absolute best performance tonight.

Your style is more of a pure boxer but do you expect moments where you will exchange as well?

My main objective is to win the fight. I think there will be exchanges throughout the fight as bouts between Puerto Rican and Mexican fighters seem to end up very exciting encounters regardless of the preferred styles. I expect this fight to be the same.

* * *

Doors open at 7PM/EST First Bell 8PM/EST. Tickets Available by visiting Eventbrite.com/Miccosukeefightseries or sold at the door the night of the event.