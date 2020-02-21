By Ron Jackson

Golden Gloves Promotions and Charing Cross Promotions have announced details of their tournaments for March. First up on Sunday, March 15, at the Blairgowrie Recreation Centre in Randburg, Charing Cross Promotions have a five-fight bill headed by a ten round International cruiserweight bout between the promising unbeaten Akani Phuzi (10-0, 4 KOs) and Maroy Sadiki from the DRC who has a reported record of 16-2-1, 7 KOs.

In the main supporting bout, Tshifhiwa “The Atomic Spider” Munyai (31-6-1, 18 KOs) from the Limpopo Province is in a clash for the vacant South African featherweight title against Siphosethu Mvula (15-3-1, 7 KOs) of the Eastern Cape. Munyai is rated No. 4 and Mvula is at No. 7.

Other bouts on the bill are a super middleweight clash scheduled for eight rounds between former South African light heavyweight champion, Ryno Liebenberg (19-7-1, 13 KOs) against Alex Kabangu (5-2-2, 2 KOs) of the DRC.

There is also a six round super middleweight contest between Frank Rodrigues and Stanis Apanu from the DRC and a scheduled four round heavyweight bout between Wilhelm Nebe and Alick Gogoda.

SUPER ACTION AT EMPERORS PALACE

Golden Gloves Promotions also present an action-packed five-bout bill at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday, March 21.

In the main event, they have the eagerly awaited clash between the more experienced Brandon Thysse (12-2-1, 10 KOs) and the big punching Boyd Allen (5-0-1, 4 KOs) in the junior middleweight 4@WAR FINAL

The WBA Pan African junior middleweight title will also be at stake.

In the main supporting bout, the promising young prospect Ricardo Malajika (6-0, 5 KOs) meets the more experienced Filipino, 28-year-old Jonas Sultan (16-5, 10 KOs) in a bout for the vacant IBF Intercontinental junior bantamweight title.

OTHER BOUTS

Harry Simon Jr. goes in against Jabulani Makhense for the WBA/IBF junior welterweight titles.

Also on the bill is the return of the southpaw 31-year-old Tommy Oosthuizen a former IBO Youth light heavyweight, IBO Youth super middleweight, WBA Pan African super middleweight, IBO super middleweight, WBC International light heavyweight, IBO light heavyweight, WBA Pan African light heavyweight, ABU (SADC) light heavyweight and ABU cruiserweight champion.

Oosthuizen (28-3-2, 16 KOs) will be having his first fight since March 23 last year when he steps into the ring with 29-year-old Ghanaian Abraham Tabul (17-3-1, 14 KOs).

In the opening bout of the evening, Lebogang Mashitoa and Keaton Gomes meet in a scheduled eight round cruiserweight bout.

TWELVE FEMALE PROMOTERS IN SOUTH AFRICA

For the first time in the history of South African boxing, it has been reported that there are 12 licensed female promoters on the books of the South African controlling body. They are Marianna Toweel, Mashudu Nekokwani, Janie Hebler, Boniswa Lamani, Sonja Fernandes, Promise Moyo, Sibongile Matiti, Shereen Hunter, Zandile Malinga, Nokwanda Mbatha and Joyce Kungwane.