NSAC KOs Wilder-Fury weigh-in faceoff Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will weigh-in today, but there will reportedly be no face-to-face photo-op afterward. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has banned the two from the traditional faceoff after they hit the scale due to their shoving match at Wednesday’s press conference. Plenty of action in South Africa in March

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

