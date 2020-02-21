By Robert Coster

Boxing fans at the Club Deportivo Calero in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, flocked to watch a much-anticipated shootout between unbeaten local prospects Frency Fortunato (8-0, 6 KOs) and Misael Vazquez (6-0, 5 KOs) in the jr featherweight class. Both young boxers are hard punchers and came out swinging from the opening bell but it was evident that Fortunato had superior skills, speed, and power. In the second round, Fortunato cornered his foe on the ropes and unleashed a violent non-stop barrage of punches that forced the referee to intervene. An impressive showing for Fortunato who now lives in the USA.

The co-main event saw Miami-based heavyweight prospect Amron Sands (11-0, 9 KOs) win a unanimous decision over 8 rounds over tough local fighter Cristian Galvez (17-6, 15 KOs). The 6’6 Sands knocked down Galvez at the end of the first round. Galvez, however, held his own from there on and offered stiff opposition. Sands told Fightnews.com® that he hurt his right hand in that first round. The young Bahamas-born heavyweight, signed with DiBella Promotions, is also one to be followed.

In other bouts, Kristaphs Bulmeister (8-0, 5 Kos) of Latvia TKO1 over Wilson Santana (13-3, 8 KOs), super-Middleweight; Ramon De La Paz (9-0, 5 KOs) from Miami, TKO4 Abraham Peralta (19-7) plus 7 more bouts. Promoters: Shuan Boxing Promotion and Domini Boxing.