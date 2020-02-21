With every seat sold along with an additional 80 standing room tickets sold, opening night of the 10th Anniversary Year of Fight Club OC shows set an attendance record as 1,476 fans packed The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa. And what a night of fight action for local fight fans with all but one bout going the distance and money thrown into the ring after three of the six bouts.

Four local Orange County fighters won to reward a ton of their fans in attendance. Santa Ana’s Joey Dorado went to 2-0 with a UD but tough battle with Keith Carson; Santa Ana’s Danny Silva also moves to 3-0 with a second round TKO over Dennis Fisher; and Santa Ana’s charismatic Uriel Villanueva had a great pro debut win over John Ornelas which had over 100 of his fans chanting UAV UAV. Fullerton’s Trent Meaux captured is eight pro win with a UD win over Benji Gomez; and Newport Beach’s Andrew Segura goes to 2-0-1 with a MD Draw against LA’s Lucnor Discerne; and a nice UD decision saw Vista’s Austin Brooks capture a win in his pro debut.

The next Fight Club OC show is Thursday, April 9th and tickets are at www.socafights.com.