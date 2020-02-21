WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
February 21, 2020
Boxing News

WBA calls Charr-Bryant purse bid

The World Boxing Association (WBA) World Championships Committee has called a purse bid for the fight between heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr and challenger Trevor Bryant to be held on March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the WBA offices in Panama City.  Charr and Bryant have a long period of inactivity. The fee for the right to participate is US$ 15,000, and the minimum bid is $1,000,000 USD. WBA Ratings Committee Vice Chairman Aurelio Fiengo will be directing the bidding.

  • Good grief, I hope EMS are on standby for oxygen delivery in the event one of these out-of-shape inactivity fighters collapses from exhaustion. No offense, not really sure of the significance of the this match up other than a short-term monetary investment for those involved while the seats will be mostly empty.

    Reply
    • >