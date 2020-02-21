The World Boxing Association (WBA) World Championships Committee has called a purse bid for the fight between heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr and challenger Trevor Bryant to be held on March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the WBA offices in Panama City. Charr and Bryant have a long period of inactivity. The fee for the right to participate is US$ 15,000, and the minimum bid is $1,000,000 USD. WBA Ratings Committee Vice Chairman Aurelio Fiengo will be directing the bidding.