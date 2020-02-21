The World Boxing Association (WBA) World Championships Committee has called a purse bid for the fight between heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr and challenger Trevor Bryant to be held on March 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the WBA offices in Panama City. Charr and Bryant have a long period of inactivity. The fee for the right to participate is US$ 15,000, and the minimum bid is $1,000,000 USD. WBA Ratings Committee Vice Chairman Aurelio Fiengo will be directing the bidding.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
2 WBA Heavyweight champions with nearly four current years of inactivity between them. I think the winner gets Fres Oquendo.
I can only see this fight in Germany. But will they even get a bid for one million?
Probably in “pesos” which comes out to about, 52,000.
Oh myy, Who wants this???
Good grief, I hope EMS are on standby for oxygen delivery in the event one of these out-of-shape inactivity fighters collapses from exhaustion. No offense, not really sure of the significance of the this match up other than a short-term monetary investment for those involved while the seats will be mostly empty.
Doesn’t Fres Oquendo, WBA#15 have a US Court order to be the next-in-line to challenge Charr’s belt?
It should be labeled the WBA club fighter belt.