February 21, 2020
Boxing Results

Golden Contract Results

The Golden Contract semi-finals for the super lightweight and featherweight divisions are taking place Friday night at London’s iconic York Hall. The eventual winner in each division earns a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed. The format is similar to the current World Boxing Super Series.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

Ohara Davies (21-2, 16 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Jeff Ofori (10-2-1, 3 KOs). Davis dropped Ofori in round three and got a referee’s stoppage in round six.

Tyrone McKenna (21-1-1, 6 KOs) scored a controversial ten round unanimous decision over Mohamed Mimoune (22-5, 3 KOs). Mimoune did more, but somehow came up short on all three cards 96-94, 96-94, 97-93.

FEATHERWEIGHT

Ryan Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Tyrone McCullagh (14-1, 6 KOs). Walsh floored McCullagh in rounds six and nine en route to a 96-92, 97-91, 97-91 verdict.

Jazza Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs) won a hard-fought ten round majority decision over Leigh Wood (23-2, 13 KOs). Scores were 95-95, 96-94, 95-94.

