The WBC has confirmed that the now vacant WBC interim lightweight title will be on the line when former world champions Javier “Abejón” Fortuna (36-2-1, 25 KOs) and Joseph “Jo Jo” Díaz Jr. (31-1-1, 15 KOs) clash on July 9 in Los Angeles, California. Fortuna was originally scheduled to face Ryan “Kingry” Garcia for the interim title then held by Garcia, but that fight was called off when Garcia pulled out due to mental health issues. Fortuna, rated WBC #3, and Diaz, rated WBC #4, will now clash for interim titleholder recognition.