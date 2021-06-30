By tmz.com
Riddick Bowe is back!! We’re told the 53-year-old former 2x heavyweight champion has inked a deal with Celebrity Boxing to fight October 23 in Miami.
Bowe — who last fought to a unanimous decision victory in December 2008 — does not yet have an opponent.
Back in his day, Riddick was one of the BADDEST dudes in the world. His pro record stands at 43-1 (33 KO’s) … with 1 of those big wins coming at the expense of the legendary Evander Holyfield.
Bowe is just the latest 50-something former champ to re-lace up the gloves.
Late last year, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought an exhibition match that ended in a draw.
Speaking of 55-year-old Iron Mike … we’re told Bowe actually has interest in fighting Tyson.
It’s a fight boxing fans badly wanted back in the day, but the stars never aligned for Mike and Riddick.
We’re told fight promoters are currently tracking down an opponent … and an announcement will be made sometime over the next few weeks.
Unless things have changed the last interview I saw with Big Daddy was with Holyfeid while he ate Pizza and Evander was the only one who knew what he said. That said I think Holy’s speech has improved over the years.
Damon 🙂
No Bowe. Dude has serious brain damage. All the other boxers mentioned keep themselves in good shape. He was really embarrassed in his kickboxing match.
The article mentions that one of Bowe’s big wins came against Holyfield. Bowe actually beat him twice.
Anyway, of all the retired boxers coming back, this idea seems the worst yet. Bowe is in no condition to be fighting anymore, even in an exhibition. Would he have to pass a physical, or some kind of evaluation to participate in an exhibition? He wasn’t in good shape at all last I saw him. The article mentioned that promoters are currently tracking down opponents. Wonder if any of them gave a shyt about his well-being and advised him against this. Something tells me they saw $$$ and ignored everything else. If there’s any good in this sport, somebody will step in and stop him from fighting again.