By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBA #6 middleweight Michael Zerafa has pulled out of the July 7 bout with WBO #1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu citing of COVID-19 restrictions in the state of New South Wales

“We’re happy to fight him anywhere in the country if it’s deemed COVID-free,” Zerafa told the Sydney Morning Herald. “I’m not going to go and fight with no team and no trainers behind me after being with them for the last 12 weeks in camp…I could go over there and fight but we start as a team and finish as a team. I stick by my team and when COVID is in place we can’t afford that. We said we’ll do it when things go back to normal in NSW, but they didn’t want to comply.”

Tszyu stated, “He’s been talking it up and he’s been chasing me, following me around for the last three years. Couldn’t get my name out of this mouth and it’s finally come to it. Now they’re making all this bullshit.”

Welterweight Steven Spark (12-1, 11 KOs) has stepped in to replace Zerafa.