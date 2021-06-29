Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who promoted a card in Mexico over the weekend, confirmed that he is working on making a third Estrada-Gonzalez fight happen. “We are working to announce this fight and only a few details are missing,” said Hearn. “The ‘Gallo’ Estrada vs ‘Chocolatito’ González trilogy will almost certainly be on October 16 in Los Angeles. Most likely at the Forum or the Staples Center. We will be able to provide more details in the coming weeks.”