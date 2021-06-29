Unbeaten super lightweight Richardson Hitchins was forced to withdraw from his bout against Darwin Price due to a hand injury suffered in training.

In off-TV bouts at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, Angel Alejandro (9-0, 4 KOs) battles fellow unbeaten Rudy Ochoa (10-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight duel, while Shon Mondragón (6-0, 2 KOs) takes on José Pérez (9-1-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round featherweight attraction.

The non-televised lineup will also feature Daniel Garcia (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight tilt against Gabe Sandoval (1-0, 1 KO) and Gabriela Fundora (1-0), the sister of top super welterweight Sebastian Fundora, in a four-round flyweight bout.

Rounding out the action is Rajon Chance (4-0, 4 KOs) battling Marco Lara (0-1) in a four-round super bantamweight fight and Anthony Cuba (1-0, 1 KO) stepping in for a four-round lightweight matchup against William Flenoy (0-1).

In the two Showtime-televised fights, unbeaten WBA interim super featherweight champion Chris “Primetime” Colbert will face Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar in the main event and lightweights Michel Rivera and Jon Fernandez battle in the co-feature.