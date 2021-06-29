It will be four big heavyweight fights in one night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as three heavyweight showdowns have been added to the televised PPV undercard of the third fight between WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder.

In the 10-round co-main event, 2016 Nigerian Olympian “The One and Only” Efe Ajagba (15-0, 12 KOs) will take on fellow unbeaten Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sánchez (18-0, 13 KOs). The PPV telecast also includes the 12-round rematch between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) and Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-1, 15 KOs), who was stopped by Helenius in the fourth round of their first bout in March 2020.

The eight-round PPV opener will see Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (9-0, 9 KOs) step up in class against undefeated Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1, 12 KOs).