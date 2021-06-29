It will be four big heavyweight fights in one night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as three heavyweight showdowns have been added to the televised PPV undercard of the third fight between WBC and lineal heavyweight world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder.
In the 10-round co-main event, 2016 Nigerian Olympian “The One and Only” Efe Ajagba (15-0, 12 KOs) will take on fellow unbeaten Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sánchez (18-0, 13 KOs). The PPV telecast also includes the 12-round rematch between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius (30-3, 19 KOs) and Adam “Babyface” Kownacki (20-1, 15 KOs), who was stopped by Helenius in the fourth round of their first bout in March 2020.
The eight-round PPV opener will see Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (9-0, 9 KOs) step up in class against undefeated Vladimir Tereshkin (22-0-1, 12 KOs).
Good line up.
This is a good card. Looking forward to all these well matched fights.
That is pretty good. Ajagba – Sanchez is good stuff.
Ok well there you go, THAT is a PPV worth buying.
Good looking card. I will pick Sanchez over Ajagba. I also want to take a closer look at Anderson.
Anybody else old enough to remember Don King matching lots of heavyweight top 10 fighters on his heavyweight championship undercards? Would put theee kinda fights to shame.
Don King was the king of promoting mismatches then stealing his fighters money. Why didn’t Tyson fight Riddick Bowe, Tommy Morrison, George Foreman or Lennox Lewis or Evander Holyfield when in his prime? Don King had Tyson fighting Peter McNeeley, Bruce Seldon, Carl Williams and others instead of real competition.