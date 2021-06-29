Ring legend Roy Jones, Jr. was on hand Monday at the AIBA press conference in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the organization unveiled its plan to reform amateur boxing and guarantee fair results for boxers.

Jones, who was famously robbed of a gold medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, had a lot to say.

“I want to start by saying how happy I am to be here. Yes, as some of you know, I‘ve had some fights since Seoul. And even some pretty big ones! But I’ve got to tell you. Whenever I see that photo, it feels like yesterday. And not in a great way.

“All the judges that were part of that decision were crooked. They’ve all been banned. And I know they were not the only ones.”

“So I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The judges were crooked. The whole world knows it. Even my opponent agrees I won the fight. But how come I don’t have my gold medal? How can you beat someone so bad and not get the gold medal, and they don’t go back and fix it? Because I’m still here. And I still earned it. And we have to make sure nothing like that ever happens again.

“It’s way past time to right the wrongs that have happened in boxing, especially in amateur boxing. That’s why I’m really happy to see my friend Umar taking a stand. That’s why I’m really happy to see people from outside of boxing stepping up to fight.

“I don’t know where all this is going to go. But if it helps make sure that fights are fair in future, that no other fighter is robbed in the way I was robbed, then count me in.

“The promise of a fair fight is the most important thing in boxing. Boxers need to know that when they step in the ring, there is a set of rules that are applied with real justice. They need to know that the only person they are fighting is the guy in the other corner. Not the guy in the white shirt in the middle or the judges next to the ring.

“I truly believe that today we are taking a big step forward towards that promise of a fair fight. You have my complete support.”