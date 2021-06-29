Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has announced the undercard to support Joe Joyce’s big heavyweight clash against Carlos Takam at SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24, live on BT.

WBO #13 super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz (12-0, 8 KOs) makes the third defense of his WBO European title against Ezequiel Gurria (15-1, 3 KOs).

Welterweight Chris Jenkins (22-3-3, 8 KOs) will finally defend his British and Commonwealth titles against Ekow Essuman (14-0, 5 KOs) after recovering from injury.

Super bantamweight Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBC International title against James Beech (12-1, 2 KOs).

Also seeing action will be unbeaten heavyweight David Adeleye (6-0, 5 KOs) against TBA.