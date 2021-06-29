Highly touted teenage prospect Jesus Saracho (8-0, 8 KOs) of Guanajuato, Mexico is ready for an upgrade to world title contender. The 19-year-old Saracho will take on countryman Edwing Davilla (21-1, 13 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico this Saturday in the co-main event at the Foro Sur GDL in Jalisco, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant WBA/NABA and WBO Latino lightweight titles at stake.

This will be the first installment of a new boxing series in Mexico promoted by Makina Boxing Promotions (Courtney Frye/CEO). It’s a one-year deal of nine events with Televisa and Sky Sports airing the shows one week later on their networks.

Saracho was a highly decorated amateur amassing nearly 200 fights with success at both the international and national amateur levels. His professional career has been on the fast track already winning the WBO youth and WBA Oceania interim titles in less than 10 professional fights. He will now look to take his career to the next level by beating his toughest foe to date and winning two major regional titles. Saracho will look to show under the bright lights that he is a world class level fighter.

How did you get your start in boxing?

I owe my start in boxing to my father Ivan who was a former professional fighter. He got him started in boxing at the age of 5.

What was the extent of your amateur career?

I was on the junior national team of Mexico for 5 years. I medalled in 6 national tournaments and in 2 international tournaments. I had 190 amateur fights with a record of 180-10.

How was your preparation for this fight?

The training camp went extremely well. I am just putting the final touches on my speed and keeping myself on weight.

How does it feel to see how much your team believes in you to deliver such a major opportunity at this stage of your career?

I am very appreciative to my manager Ray Frye. He has shown such much trust in me and delivered such a major opportunity with this fight. I am ready to show that I deserve to be ranked in the top 15 in the world.

Many will be seeing you fight for the first time. How would you describe your style of boxing?

I am a technical fighter and like to fight at a distance but I have no problems at all to go toe to toe if necessary.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know he is going to be a tough opponent. His record says it all to be honest. I am coming into this fight very prepared and confident that all the preparation will result in me being victorious Saturday night.

What would a win Saturday night mean to your career?

It would mean to me that after dedicating 14 years of my life to boxing the sport is now giving me the results that I once dreamed of achieving as a child.

* * *

In the other co-main event unbeaten power punching Jonathan Fierro (8-0, 7 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBO youth featherweight title versus an opponent to be announced.

Rounding out the card:

James Browning vs Victor Contreras 6 rounds super featherweights

Luis Gallegos vs Jorge E. De Lara 4 rounds featherweights

Emiliano Moreno vs Edgar Daniel Gonzalez Cervantes 4 rounds junior welterweights

Alarenz Reynolds vs Ivan Joel Najera 4 rounds light heavyweights