After careful consideration and countless communications with all parties involved, the WBC has confirmed the course of action for the lightweight division. Ryan Garcia won the WBC interim title and mandatory position. Javier Fortuna had a signed contract to face Linares which Covid prevented from happening and also earned a mandatory position. The WBC is hereby ordering Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna for The WBC interim lightweight championship and mandatory position in the division. The free negotiation period has begun and if no agreement is reached a purse bid will take place on Friday, April 16.