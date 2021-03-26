After careful consideration and countless communications with all parties involved, the WBC has confirmed the course of action for the lightweight division. Ryan Garcia won the WBC interim title and mandatory position. Javier Fortuna had a signed contract to face Linares which Covid prevented from happening and also earned a mandatory position. The WBC is hereby ordering Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna for The WBC interim lightweight championship and mandatory position in the division. The free negotiation period has begun and if no agreement is reached a purse bid will take place on Friday, April 16.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I bet 5k that Garcia and de la Holla will found any excuse to not fight, fortuna because he represents a big treat to Garcia.
This could be a hell of a fight if Fortuna enters the ring in top shape. I favor Garcia, but not by a wide margin.
This is a potential messy, highly physical fight; but I will pick Garcia to win. Heck, Fortuna may end up getting disqualified for excessive holding and/or excessive foul punches. I hope this fight occurs.
Fortuna is done De La Hoya getting cherrie pick for yours boxers.