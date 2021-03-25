March 25, 2021
Andrade-Williams undercard announced

Unbeaten two-time Olympian Carlos Gongora (19-0, 14 KOs) will defend his IBO super middleweight belt against Christopher Pearson (17-2, 12 KOs) as the chief support to Demetrius Andrade’s WBO middleweight title defense against Liam Williams at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida on April 17 on DAZN.

Heavyweight Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0, 3 KOs) faces veteran Andrey Fedosov (31-3 25 KOs).

Super feather Otha Jones III (5-0-1 2 KOs) returns to the ring in a rescheduled eight round clash with Jorge Castaneda (13-1 11 KOs).

In a clash of unbeaten lightweights, Arthur Biyarslanov (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Israel Mercado (9-0, 7 KOs), Alexis Espino (7-0, 5 KOs) and Aaron Aponte (2-0, 1 KO) face TBA.

  • Interesting under card with a 3-0 heavyweight against a veteran with a descent record. Good move by promoter since they know Andrade is gonna stink the place up with his boring, safety first style.

