With WBC bridgerweight champion Oscar Rivas out of action indefinitely with a detached retina, the WBC Board of Governors have designated him as “champion in recess” and voted in favor of the following resolution to immediately address the status of the bridgerweight division:

To order #1 Alen Babic vs #3 Lukasz Rozanski to fight for the vacant title with a 50-50 split and the winner committed to comply with two mandatories. The first mandatory against the winner of the final elimination between Ryad Merhy vs. Kevin Lerena.

To order #2 Ryad Merhy vs. #4 Kevin Lerena to fight a final elimination fight with a 50-50 split and the winner fighting vs. the new champion with a 60-40 split in favor of the champion.

The WBC starts a free negotiations period for both fights. If no agreement is reached a purse offer will be held in Mexico City on Tuesday January 31.