Tank, HL Garcia make weight Gervonta Davis 134 vs. Hector Luis Garcia 134

(WBA “regular” lightweight title) Jaron Ennis 145.6 vs. Karen Chukhadzhian 146.2

(IBF interim welterweight title) Rashidi Ellis 146.2 vs. Roiman Villa 145.8

(IBF welterweight eliminator) Demetrius Andrade 167bvs. Demond Nicholson 167.2

Vito Mielnicki Jr 153.2 vs. Omar Rosales 152.8

Brandun Lee 141.4 vs. Diego Luque 141.2

Travon Marshall 149.8 vs. Shawn West 151.2 Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV, undercard on YouTube, Facebook COVID KOs Pascal, eliminator postponed Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

