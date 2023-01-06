Gervonta Davis 134 vs. Hector Luis Garcia 134
(WBA “regular” lightweight title)
Jaron Ennis 145.6 vs. Karen Chukhadzhian 146.2
(IBF interim welterweight title)
Rashidi Ellis 146.2 vs. Roiman Villa 145.8
(IBF welterweight eliminator)
Demetrius Andrade 167bvs. Demond Nicholson 167.2
Vito Mielnicki Jr 153.2 vs. Omar Rosales 152.8
Brandun Lee 141.4 vs. Diego Luque 141.2
Travon Marshall 149.8 vs. Shawn West 151.2
Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington DC
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV, undercard on YouTube, Facebook
Tank such a little guy. Lol
Davis look like Mushroom from Mario Brothers..!
So here he go…..2023 on the way and folks have to comment about a person’s height and/or appearance?! Stick to Boxing folks! On that note, it’s a pretty darn good card so I’ll be watching!!
I think height is fair game BoriMex. It could have something to do with how the fight plays out (not this one, because Garcia is just going to come straight forward) and we’re all going to talk about how much taller Fundora is than his opponent the next time he fights; but on that other stuff, I completely agree with you.