Late last night, Jean Pascal informed Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. His symptoms are too severe for him to continue training for his IBF light heavyweight title elimination fight against German Michael Eifert, scheduled for Place Bell in Laval on February 9th.

Co-promoter of the event, DiBella Entertainment (DBE) President Lou DiBella, contacted Eifert’s promoter, Benedikt Poelchau, President of Blanko Sports, and also informed the IBF of the situation. It was agreed that the fight and the entire event would be postponed to a later date to be determined in March.