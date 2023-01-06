Golden Boy will kickstart 2023 with NABO welterweight tileholder Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) against Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round main event on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.
The co-main event will feature blue-chip lightweight prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round match against Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBA International belt. Also, scheduled is a 12-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator between Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) and Wilfredo “Bimbito” Mendez (18-2, 6 KOs). and super middleweight Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) will return in a 10-rounder against TBA in the opener.
YouTube Theater is a 6,000-seat performance venue located under the same structure that houses SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, on the site of the former Hollywood Park Racetrack.
Who are these guys.
I remember Anthony Young because he ran through Sadam Ali a few years ago, but he kind of stalled out after that. He’ll be 35 in a few weeks now, so this is probably his last shot to make some real money. Let’s see what he has.
Mercado is an excellent test for Schofield as well. That guy only loses to pretty good fighters.