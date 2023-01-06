Golden Boy will kickstart 2023 with NABO welterweight tileholder Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) against Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) in a 12-round main event on Saturday, January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

The co-main event will feature blue-chip lightweight prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (12-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round match against Alberto Mercado (16-1-1, 3 KOs) for the vacant WBA International belt. Also, scheduled is a 12-round WBO minimumweight world title eliminator between Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (5-0, 3 KOs) and Wilfredo “Bimbito” Mendez (18-2, 6 KOs). and super middleweight Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KOs) will return in a 10-rounder against TBA in the opener.

YouTube Theater is a 6,000-seat performance venue located under the same structure that houses SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, on the site of the former Hollywood Park Racetrack.