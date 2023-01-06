By Joe Koizumi

Filipino puncher Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs), 103, surprisingly dethroned WBO minimumweight champion Masataka Taniguchi (16-4, 11 KOs), 105, by a stunning knockout with a single right shot to the champ’s chin at 1:04 into the second round on Friday in Osaka, Japan. Taniguchi, a prefight favorite, controlled the initial round with his southpaw lefts to the still nervous Filipino. A trick happened when Jerusalem landed a perfect right to the button, dropping him on the seat of his trunks. The champ attempted to stand up too quickly (he should have stayed there for some more seconds) and couldn’t regain his equilibrium properly. He badly lost his balance and referee Roberto Ramirez Jr. from Puerto Rico tolled a fatal ten. It’s a great shocker.

WBO supervisor: Tsuyoshi Yasukochi (Japan).

Promoter: 3150 Promotions.