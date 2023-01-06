By Joe Koizumi

IBF minimumweight champion Daniel Valladares (26-3-1-1ND, 15 KOs), 105, Mexico, retained his belt by No Decision at 2:48 of the third round as he failed to go on because of a severe pain caused by an accidental headbutt with Japanese challenger Ginjiro Shigeoka (8-0-1ND, 6 KOs), 105, a faster southpaw, in a scheduled twelve on Friday in Osaka, Japan. Shigeoka, whose amateur mark was 59-1, was highly expected to annex the belt from the Mexican who had wrested the belt from Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto last July. The shorter Japanese seemingly took the initiative in the first two rounds, but an accidental butt made Valladares complain of a too severe pain to go on. Referee Chris Flores (US) generously accepted his appeal and declared a No Decision. The spectators, mostly Shigeoka adherents, were greatly disappointed at the abrupt stoppage in a bizarre fashion.

IBF supervisor: Ben Keilty (Australia)

Promoter: 3150 Promotions.