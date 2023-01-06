The return of heavyweight contender Agit Kabayel has been postponed to March 4 due to a very severe flu that halted Kabayel’s training shortly before the turn of the year. As a result, the planned date of the fight on January 28th was no longer tenable based on the advice of the treating physicians. Kabayel will now face Croatian Agron Smakici for the vacant European heavyweight championship at the same location, the RuhrCongres Hall in Bochum, Germany, Kabayel’s hometown. Tickets for the SES Box Gala will, of course, remain valid for the new date.

