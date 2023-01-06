By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former IBF 130 pound Gairy St Clair was successful in his appeal against a three-month prison sentence which was aborted on Friday at the Downing Centre Courthouse in Sydney after the presiding judge heard evidence from lawyer and former IBF 140 pound champion Lovemore Ndou that St Clair had no previous criminal history and had been a respected member of the community. St Clair had been jailed for assaulting a security guard after a disagreement over the former world champion not wearing a mask.

Character references from Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis and several respected Australian boxing identities were submitted in St Clair’s favor.

St Clair is the owner of Gairy StClair gym in Gymea, Sydney, where former WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO 135-pound champion George Kambosos trained.