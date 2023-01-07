Light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde says he knows what he is coming up against on January 28 against unified world champion Artur Beterbiev for the WBC, WBO and IBF belts at the newly titled OVO Arena (formerly known as Wembley Arena) in London.

“I’m relaxed, I’m good and it is the biggest fight of my career,” said the 31-year-old, who happily acknowledges the odds will not fall in his favor going into battle against an 18-0 champion with 18 KOs. “I am definitely happy that I have finally got to this stage and, in my mind, I have got to bring to reality where I am going afterwards, as well.

“You know what? I watched boxing even before I started and I like to watch the big moments and how they all come around. My best performances have always been when I’ve been the underdog. I like being in that position at this stage of my career and I just feel like January 28 is going to be a very special night for me…I had my pro debut in that arena and now I am about to have my unification bout in that arena and leave as the unified champion of the world.”

Beterbiev is currently a 10:1 favorite.