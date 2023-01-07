Light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde says he knows what he is coming up against on January 28 against unified world champion Artur Beterbiev for the WBC, WBO and IBF belts at the newly titled OVO Arena (formerly known as Wembley Arena) in London.
“I’m relaxed, I’m good and it is the biggest fight of my career,” said the 31-year-old, who happily acknowledges the odds will not fall in his favor going into battle against an 18-0 champion with 18 KOs. “I am definitely happy that I have finally got to this stage and, in my mind, I have got to bring to reality where I am going afterwards, as well.
“You know what? I watched boxing even before I started and I like to watch the big moments and how they all come around. My best performances have always been when I’ve been the underdog. I like being in that position at this stage of my career and I just feel like January 28 is going to be a very special night for me…I had my pro debut in that arena and now I am about to have my unification bout in that arena and leave as the unified champion of the world.”
Beterbiev is currently a 10:1 favorite.
I know Beterbiev is a huge favourite but something tells me there is real danger for him in this fight.
Very possible, but I feel Beterbiev’s power will be the biggest equalizer in this fight. Yarde will be very busy in the fight trying to stay clear of Beterbiev’s powerful counters. I feel once Yarde gets a taste of the horsepower, he will be moving back on the heels of his feet and Beterbiev will stalk him down. Beterbiev TKO.
I agree. I think the Kovalev fight was probably pretty good experience now for Yarde. He’s 31, in his prime, fighting at home. Fighting a guy who’ll be 38 by fight night. And Beterbiev has been hurt before, been on the floor twice…. but I attempted to make the same case in favor of Joe Smith last time and you see how that went, so while I wouldn’t be shocked if Yarde landed something crazy and took it, I expect Beterbiev to win as he typically wins.
Beterbiev will punish Yarde just because all he knows is punishing his opponents. I wish both me all the best and safety.