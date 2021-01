WBC KO of the Year: Povetkin-Whyte By Gabriel F. Cordero The World Boxing Council (WBC) chose the knockout match between current WBC interim heavyweight world champion Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte as the knockout of the year. Povetkin knocked out White in the fifth round on August 22 at an event held at Matchroom Fight Camp, Brentwood, Essex in Great Britain. – Caleb vs. Caleb undercard announced Claressa Shields to top all-women PPV

