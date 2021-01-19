Unbeaten IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant will defend his title against former champion Caleb “Golden” Truax 0n January 30 without fans in attendance at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

In the co-feature, Michael Coffie (11-0, 8 KOs) and Darmani Rock (17-0, 12 KOs) clash in a 10-round battle of unbeaten heavyweights. Super welterweight Joey Spencer (11-0, 8 KOs) takes on Isiah Seldon (14-3-1, 5 KOs), the son of former heavyweight champion contender Bruce Seldon, in an eight rounder to open the telecast.

FOX will televise.