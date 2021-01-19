Boxing is back in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena on February 6th. The eight-bout show, promoted by RDR Promotions, will feature a pair of undefeated featherweights in the main event as Donald “No Love” Smith (10-0, 6 KOs) takes on William Foster III (11-0, 8 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six rounds.

In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated welterweight Mark Dawson (7-0-1, 3KOs) takes on Derrick Whitley Jr. (6-1-1, 0 KOs).

Fans will be admitted to the event and all Covid 19 protocols will be enforced including wearing a mask at all times and ID is required.