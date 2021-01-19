WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
Morrell promoted; ordered to face Ryder

Undefeated David O. Morrell Jr. (4-0, 3 KOs) has been elevated to WBA regular super middleweight world champion. That distinction was made today by WBA President Gilberto Mendoza. Morrell, 23 of Santa Clara, Cuba, and now residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota won the interim title on August 8 with a 12-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Lennox Allen. He is coming off 3rd round stoppage over Mike Gavronski in a non-title affair on December 26th.

With the new status of regular champion, Morrell’s representatives, Warriors Boxing Promotions and Ural Boxing Promotions have 30 days to make a deal with former world title challenger John Ryder and his representatives with Matchroom Boxing.

