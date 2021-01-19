Middleweight Troy Isley, a 2017 World Championships bronze medalist, is set for the next step. Isley, a 22-year-old native of Alexandria, Va., signed a multi-year professional contract with Top Rank and will make his debut Feb. 13 on the Joe Smith Jr.-Maxim Vlasov undercard. Top Rank will co-promote Isley with Antonio Leonard Promotions.

Isley’s head trainer is Kay Koroma, a longtime U.S. amateur coach who has guided his boxing journey since the day he entered Alexandria Boxing Club at the age of 9.