Here are the annual “Best of the WBC” awards for 2020 as chosen by the WBC boxing family, friends and fans:

Knockout of the Year

Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte

Fight of the Year

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2

Dramatic Fight of the Year

Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Performance of the Year

Teofimo Lopez vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Comeback of the Year

Errol Spence Jr.

Revelation of the Year

Isaac Cruz

Edgar Berlanga

Boxer of the Year

Saul Alvarez

Tyson Fury

Prospect of The Year

Sebastian Fundora

Gabriel Flores Jr.

Women’s Nominations

Knockout of the Year

Christina Hammer vs. Sanna Turunen

Fight of the Year

Katie Taylor vs. Delfine Persoon 2

Dramatic Fight of the Year

Savannah Marshall vs. Hannah Rankin

Performance of the Year

Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus

Comeback of the Year

Marlen Esparza

Revelation of the Year

Yulihan Luna

Female Boxer of the Year

Katie Taylor

Female Prospect of the Year

Kim Clavel

General Nominations

Trainer of The Year

Eddy Reynoso

Derrick James

Event of the Year

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2