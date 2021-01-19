January 19, 2021
Best of the WBC 2020

Here are the annual “Best of the WBC” awards for 2020 as chosen by the WBC boxing family, friends and fans:

Knockout of the Year 
Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte

Fight of the Year
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2

Dramatic Fight of the Year
Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Performance of the Year
Teofimo Lopez vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

Comeback of the Year
Errol Spence Jr.

Revelation of the Year
Isaac Cruz
Edgar Berlanga

Boxer of the Year
Saul Alvarez
Tyson Fury

Prospect of The Year
Sebastian Fundora
Gabriel Flores Jr.

Women’s Nominations

Knockout of the Year
Christina Hammer vs. Sanna Turunen

Fight of the Year
Katie Taylor vs. Delfine Persoon 2

Dramatic Fight of the Year
Savannah Marshall vs. Hannah Rankin

Performance of the Year
Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus

Comeback of the Year
Marlen Esparza

Revelation of the Year
Yulihan Luna

Female Boxer of the Year
Katie Taylor

Female Prospect of the Year
Kim Clavel

General Nominations

Trainer of The Year
Eddy Reynoso
Derrick James

Event of the Year
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2

