Here are the annual “Best of the WBC” awards for 2020 as chosen by the WBC boxing family, friends and fans:
Knockout of the Year
Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte
Fight of the Year
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2
Dramatic Fight of the Year
Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk
Performance of the Year
Teofimo Lopez vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko
Comeback of the Year
Errol Spence Jr.
Revelation of the Year
Isaac Cruz
Edgar Berlanga
Boxer of the Year
Saul Alvarez
Tyson Fury
Prospect of The Year
Sebastian Fundora
Gabriel Flores Jr.
Women’s Nominations
Knockout of the Year
Christina Hammer vs. Sanna Turunen
Fight of the Year
Katie Taylor vs. Delfine Persoon 2
Dramatic Fight of the Year
Savannah Marshall vs. Hannah Rankin
Performance of the Year
Jessica McCaskill vs. Cecilia Braekhus
Comeback of the Year
Marlen Esparza
Revelation of the Year
Yulihan Luna
Female Boxer of the Year
Katie Taylor
Female Prospect of the Year
Kim Clavel
General Nominations
Trainer of The Year
Eddy Reynoso
Derrick James
Event of the Year
Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2
Nearly all those WBC awards fights were really good to watch. Excellent stuff!