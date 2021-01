ShoBox Weights from Mohegan Sun

Yeis Solano 139.5 vs. Mykquan Williams 139.5

Jose Nunez 127.25 vs. Aram Avagyan 128

Martino Jules 126.25 vs. Pedro Marquez 126.25 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Promoter: Sampson Boxing and Paco Presents Boxing

TV: Showtime Best of the WBC 2020

