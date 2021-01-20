Former WBC super bantamweight world champion Rey Vargas is swiftly seeking to land a new world title in in a new division. For Rey, leaving the super bantamweight title was a difficult decision after making five successful defenses. But his career was put on hold when suffered a broken leg and was out of action for almost ten months. After deciding to move up to the 126lb division, the WBC ordered a fight between Vargas and featherweight champion Garry Russell Jr.

On how he expects the fight with Gary to map out, Vargas recognizes the boxing quality of the American southpaw, but stresses that he has all the skills necessary to beat him.

Regarding how his preparation will be, Rey said that in 2021 nothing and no one will stop his plans, so he studies the option of doing the camp at home and not at the Romanza gym, because in this way he can work in an environment controlled, with fighters who would also be with him without having to be moving to other places and exposing themselves to covid.