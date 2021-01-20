The World Boxing Council has announced that it is honoring the career of Floyd Mayweather by placing his picture on each of their famed green and gold Belts. Floyd joins Muhammad Ali and Don Jose Sulaiman, as the constant images that will appear on each WBC green and gold world championship belt. Currently, each weight category’s WBC belt features the two greatest champions of the division and the sixth picture is the one from the reigning champion.

“I’m honored to have the WBC include my likeness on their Green and Gold belts for eternity,” said Mayweather. “I remember the first time I won a WBC belt and saw the photos of the great champions on there and always wanted to be there too. It really is a dream come true for me to be alongside the great Ali, and WBC founder Don Jose, and to be recognized by them for my contributions to the organization and the sport. I am beyond grateful to receive this honor.”

Mayweather has held WBC titles at super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight while compiling a 50-0 record with 27 KOs.