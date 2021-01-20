Featherweight prospect Pedro Marquez has been determined unable to participate in his scheduled eight-round showdown tonight against Martino Jules due to an illness. The fight was scheduled to open tonight’s ShoBox: The New Generation telecast on SHOWTIME.

The telecast will proceed as a two-fight card beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT and is headlined by Yeis Solano (15-0, 10 KOs) making his super lightweight debut against the first undefeated fighter of his career in East Hartford, Conn.’s Mykquan Williams (15-0-1, 7 KOs). The co-main event features Panama’s unbeaten Jose Nunez (11-0-1, 4 KOs) facing decorated amateur Aram Avagyan (10-0-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight matchup.

“In the best interest of Pedro Marquez’s health and safety, his fight against Martino Jules has been postponed,” said promoters Paco Damian and Sampson Lewkowicz. “Marquez experienced some cognitive issues this morning and we sent him to be examined at a local hospital. Under the advice of doctors, we made the difficult decision to call off his fight. We are saddened for both fighters as we know how hard they have worked for this tremendous opportunity. We wish Marquez a speedy recovery and look forward to getting both fighters back in the ring soon.”