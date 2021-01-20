Welterweight prospect Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (16-0, 11 KOs) will meet Mark Reyes, Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) in a ShoBox: The New Generation main event bout Wednesday, February 17 live on SHOWTIME from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

The co-main event will feature unbeaten Vladimir Shishkin (11-0, 7 KOs) taking on Sena Agbeko (23-1, 18 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight matchup. In addition, Alejandro Guerrero (12-0, 9 KOs) faces Abraham Montoya (19-2-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout, and Timur Kerefov (9-0, 4 KOs), will battle middleweight prospect Argenis Espana (15-1, 14 KOs) in the eight-round telecast opener.

The four-fight telecast is promoted by Salita Promotions.