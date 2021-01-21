January 20, 2021
Boxing News

Williams tops Solano, Nunez-Avagyan draw

Showtime opened 2021 with a doubleheader featuring undefeated fighters risking their Os in both corners on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Shobox Salano V Williams Fight Night Westcott 046
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

In a clash between undefeated super lightweights, Mykquan Williams (16-0-1, 7 KOs) outworked Yeis Solano (15-1, 10 KOs) over ten rounds. Williams scored a knockdown with a jab to the shoulder in round eight. Solano was credited with a knockdown in round ten, but was also deducted a point for a low blow in the same round. Both calls appeared to be incorrect on replays and were rescinded. Scores were 97-92, 96-93, 96-93 for Williams.
Shobox Salano V Williams Fight Night Westcott 012
Photo: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

In a clash between undefeated super featherweights, Jose Nunez (11-0-2, 4 KOs) and Aram Avagyan (10-0-2, 4 KOs) battled to an eight round majority draw. Scores were 77-75 Nunez, 76-76, 76-76.

ShoBox quadrupleheader set for Feb 17

