Showtime opened 2021 with a doubleheader featuring undefeated fighters risking their Os in both corners on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.



In a clash between undefeated super lightweights, Mykquan Williams (16-0-1, 7 KOs) outworked Yeis Solano (15-1, 10 KOs) over ten rounds. Williams scored a knockdown with a jab to the shoulder in round eight. Solano was credited with a knockdown in round ten, but was also deducted a point for a low blow in the same round. Both calls appeared to be incorrect on replays and were rescinded. Scores were 97-92, 96-93, 96-93 for Williams.



In a clash between undefeated super featherweights, Jose Nunez (11-0-2, 4 KOs) and Aram Avagyan (10-0-2, 4 KOs) battled to an eight round majority draw. Scores were 77-75 Nunez, 76-76, 76-76.