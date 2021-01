By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Sad to report former Australian middleweight Leroy Brown has passed away at the age of 32 years. Cause of death is unknown. Leroy was trained and managed by Mark “Ziggy” Moran in Narooma, NSW, Australia. In his biggest fight, he challenged currently rated WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan for the Australian national crown, dropping a ten round decision in 2014. Leroy turned professional in 2007 and retired in 2014 with a record of 11-6-2, 5 KOs.