January 21, 2021
Boxing News

Diaz-Rakhimov still on track

By.Gabriel F. Cordero

When IBF #1 rated junior lightweight Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (15-0, 12 KOs) recently tested positive for COVID, it looked like his February 13 title shot against IBF world champion Joseph Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) would be off and there was talk of Diaz facing another opponent.

However, Rakhimov tested negative on two follow-up tests and seems fit to fight. Another test will take place about a week before the fight date, and then another upon his arrival at the venue. In the meantime, Rakhimov continues training with Freddie Roach in Los Angeles.

Maniatis: Tzouramanis poised to beat Paro
Leroy Brown Passes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>