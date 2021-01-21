By.Gabriel F. Cordero

When IBF #1 rated junior lightweight Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (15-0, 12 KOs) recently tested positive for COVID, it looked like his February 13 title shot against IBF world champion Joseph Diaz (31-1, 15 KOs) would be off and there was talk of Diaz facing another opponent.

However, Rakhimov tested negative on two follow-up tests and seems fit to fight. Another test will take place about a week before the fight date, and then another upon his arrival at the venue. In the meantime, Rakhimov continues training with Freddie Roach in Los Angeles.