By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #2, IBF #3 super lightweight Liam Paro (19-0, 12 KOs) will return to action against Terry Tzouramanis (23-4-3, 3 KOs) in Brisbane on March 5th with IBF International and WBO Global titles up for grabs.

“Terry Tzouramanis fought on the Manny Pacquiao vs Lucas Matthysse undercard in Kuala Lumpur, Malayasia against Filipino rated boxer Jayar Inson it was a very tough fight that was close and even we lost a close decistion to Inson. That bout was at welterweight with Inson, and Tzouramanis has learned a lot from the Inson bout,” said manager Peter Maniatis.

“The fight with Liam Paro will be at Terry ‘s correct weight of super lightweight,” added Maniatis. “Terry is fighting a undefeated boxer Paro touted as a future world champion in his backyard but Ben Chua his trainer will do his best and step up Tzouramanis and take the opportunity in front of him and Terry is training very well.

“Terry can also win on the road. We traveled to Perth and defeated former world-rated Brandon Ogilvie in October 2019 and won the WBA Oceania title so Tzouramanis can travel and win. We thank Angelo Dicarlo and ACE boxing promotion for giving Tzouramanis the title shot at Paro.”