By Gabriel F. Cordero
WBC and WBA super middleweight world champion Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) is expected to face WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) on February 27 at a site to be named in the United States.
Some sources claim that Canelo has reached an agreement with Matchroom Boxing and will defend his belts against Yildirim at the Hard Rock Hotel/Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Matchroom would then stage Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders in May.
Oh boy. Nothing like mandatories
Canelo is a good fighter and great belt holder but fighting countless class B opponents should never make him p4p elite. All boxing legends have said ( in order to be the best, you have to beat the best ).
I used to be a hater. Mainly, I wanted him to pick a Division and prove he’s the real champion of said Division. He seems to be doing that at 168. He beat the man most considered the best in Callum Smith and it was a beating, so why be mad at him fighting a mandatory prior to his next belt holder conquest?
I guess Yildirim knew about it and is going to be well prepared for this fight. Also I hope that for any reason he can’t take this fight and Canelo be ordered to face the next in line, a man named David Benavidez
How is this guy mandatory. He lost his only 2 signifigant fights. Stopped in 3 against Eubank years ago and hasnt had a sig win since. Boxing has become a joke
For the haters:
List of Big Names Canelo has fought:
Shane Mosley
Austin Trout (undefeated champ)
Erislandy Lara
James Kirkland (1 loss)
Miguel Cotto
Floyd Mayweather
Liam Smith (undefeated champ)
GGG (undefeated champ 2)
Rocky Fielding (1 loss Champ)
Danny Jacobs
Sergei Kovalev (175 giant champ)
Callum Smith (undefeated champ)
This list doesn’t include comparable prospects that he fought as a 17 year old or the likes of Josesito Lopez, Amir Khan, Kermit Cintron, Perro Angulo, Euri Gonzalez, Miguel “Titere” Vasquez…
A very complete and comprehensive list of a Who’s Who from Welter to LHW…..
Only current active fighters with similar and/or better resumes:
Pacquiao
Roman Chicolatito Gonzalez