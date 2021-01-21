By Gabriel F. Cordero

WBC and WBA super middleweight world champion Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) is expected to face WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim (21-2, 12 KOs) on February 27 at a site to be named in the United States.

Some sources claim that Canelo has reached an agreement with Matchroom Boxing and will defend his belts against Yildirim at the Hard Rock Hotel/Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Matchroom would then stage Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders in May.