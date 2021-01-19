Undefeated three-division world champion Claressa Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) will attempt to become the first boxer in the four-belt era to become an undisputed female junior middleweight champion in two weight divisions when she faces unbeaten IBF super welterweight champion Marie-Eve Dicaire (17-0, 0 KOs) in a 154-pound unification bout The $29.95 “SUPERWOMEN” PPV will take place on March 5 from the Dort Financial Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan.

The winner will walk away with Shields’ WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire’s IBF belt, and the WBA (Super) crown, the first time in its 99-year history that the WBA has awarded a super champion designation to a female boxer. Shields, if victorious, will make history as the first man or woman to have become undisputed champion in two weight divisions in the four-belt era.

The supporting bouts feature undefeated 6-foot tall 198-lb heavyweight Danielle Perkins (2-0, 1 KO), undefeated Floyd Mayweather Sr.-trained light heavyweight Nadia Meknouzi (5-0, 5 KOs), and current WBA interim super welterweight champion Raquel Miller (10-0, 4 KOs) in bouts to be announced over the next days and weeks.