Still no announcement for the February 13 telecast featuring Adrien Broner vs. TBA. The co-feature for that show is supposed to be a good heavyweight scrap between Dominic Breazeale and Otto Wallin.

Looks like Bektemir Melikuziev (6-0, 5 KOs) will fight on February 13 after the cancellation of the fight scheduled for January 30 against Sergei Kovalev.

Lightweight Ryan “Kingry” Garcia, 22, told ESPN he quitting boxing when he turns 26 to go into MMA.

If you’re on the fence over buying the January 29 Charr-Bryan PPV, this might help. In addition to the live fights, you can hear Don King personally reminisce about several of the classic fights he promoted.

Sad to report the passing of Fred Levin, former manager of Roy Jones Jr.