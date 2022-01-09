The WBC has extended the free negotiations period for the WBC mandatory heavyweight title fight between champion Tyson Fury and interim champion Dillian Whyte. If there is no agreement between the parties, a purse bid will be held on Tuesday, January 18 at noon in Mexico City WBC headquarters.
??? wonder if this will actually happen ???
My opinion of this fight is that deep down Fury has nothing to gain from it. I do think he will beat Whyte, but he won’t look great doing it. He is riding on this very deceptive wave that he is a level above the entire field, but he had a war with Wilder who really is average outside of his right hand equaliser. Whyte doesn’t have the danger that Wilder has but he is generally a better boxer/fighter. Fury won’t be able to scrap with Whyte like he did with Wilder and he knows it. Fury will box more at distance and will disappoint a lot of fans doing it. I think this is why Fury and his team don’t seem interested.
Would be a good fight. But I highly doubt it’s going own.
I’ll bet Eddie Hearn would bid a big amount and stage in the UK for a massive gate.
Not really a “big” event to sell in my opinion. Maybe the lowest bidder can put it on for free since we all know it’s a sparring match for Fury.
“Lowest” bidder meaning the promoter who may have a heart to let us see this boring sparring match for free!
A British audience would turn out to see Fury in London.
Definitely the fight will happen and based in Fury’s evolution with his new trainer, it won’t be a boring fight, rather entertaining with Fury more settled and Whyte doing his best pressing the action (if we search for an analogy, like Frazier vs Ali). This fight doesn’t make any sense to happen in USA soil, it should be staged in UK, with more profits for sure.