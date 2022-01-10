By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman talks to Peter Maniatis about Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, George Kambosos Jr., and visting Australia in 2022.

CANELO ALVAREZ V ILUNGA MAKABU

“Ilunga Makabu is a solid (WBC cruiserweight) champion. He had Tony Bellew knocked down in the first round. It was a tremendous fight. He is a good champion so if this happens it’s going to be interesting because it’s a very complicated challenge. There is a lot of weight difference. Canelo is testing the water. It’s a complicated scenario but he likes the challenge, so we will support him and see what happens.

TYSON FURY V DILLIAN WHYTE

“The WBC ordered the WBC title defense – which is a mandate so Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte have been given the pre-negotiations period and if there is no agreement there is a Purse Bid which takes place on January 18th so that is the WBC official position.

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

“Well (Kambosos v Lopez) was so dramatic, so refreshing after so many complications for that fight to take place. The postponements, the Covid, sites, problems with the purse bids. The fight was announced to take place and eight or nine times it was rescheduled. When it finally took place, of course, Teofimo Lopez was a heavy favorite. Everybody thought it was going to be an easy fight. It was the same feeling when Mike Tyson was knocked out by Buster Douglas. Nobody thought Buster Douglas could do it and it happened. Kambosos put it out. My respect to Lopez – he tried his best. What a great story. I had spent time with him (Kambosos) in Las Vegas and with his family

“He has a beautiful wife and three kids. His father (Jimmy) and him have a beautiful relationship and represents the best of boxing outside of the ring. I am very proud of George. I wish him the best of luck. I can tell you he is for real. He is a great human being and I am very very proud of him.

LIGHTWEIGHT DIVISION

“It’s a great time for boxing. The lightweight division has so much talent. We have so many great fights starting with Devin Haney. He has several fights to be proud of. The last three fights he defeated Gamboa, he defeated Linares, and JoJo Diaz. Haney is a solid champion and we are very proud of him.

“We have Lomanchenko – he defeated Luke Campbell and then he lost to Lopez – Kambosos beat Lopez. Ryan García is back. There is so much talent and so many great fights that can happen. Gervonta Davis is out there. So many things that can happen in this division. Naturally, I would like to see Kambosos fight Haney. It’s a great moment for the sport, particularly in the lightweight category.”

VISTING AUSTRALIA

“It is one of my big dreams. I have many friends in Australia. My favorite music comes from Australia. I am a big AC/DC fan – Screaming Jets – Men at Work – Cold Chisel. Many many bands I like to listen to. The people. It’s a dream that will happen in 2022. I play the drums. That is my passion. I wish I could do it more often. I do it once in a while. It all started with AC/DC.“